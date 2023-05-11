Today at World+Tour+NYC, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced Slack GPT, a new conversational AI experience natively integrated into Slack that will transform how work gets done. Slack GPT will deliver the ability to use generative AI app integrations, different language models, and the power to tap into secure customer data insights from the Customer 360 and Data Cloud. And, it will work with Einstein GPT to unlock the power of CRM and conversational data to make every organization more productive.

New native AI built into Slack : Slack will bring AI natively into the user experience to help customers work smarter, learn faster, and communicate better. For example, AI-powered conversation summaries and writing assistance will be available directly in Slack, all with just a click.

: Slack will bring AI natively into the user experience to help customers work smarter, learn faster, and communicate better. For example, AI-powered conversation summaries and writing assistance will be available directly in Slack, all with just a click. Slack’s new AI-ready platform : With the newly+released+Slack+platform, customers will be able to build no-code workflows that embed AI actions with simple prompts at each step, making it easy for anyone to deploy AI automation. They can also securely integrate a large language model (LLM) from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, or use the LLM of their choice. This includes those funded by Salesforce+Venture%26rsquo%3Bs+generative+AI+fund, and in the future, Salesforce’s proprietary LLMs.

: With the newly+released+Slack+platform, customers will be able to build no-code workflows that embed AI actions with simple prompts at each step, making it easy for anyone to deploy AI automation. They can also securely integrate a large language model (LLM) from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, or use the LLM of their choice. This includes those funded by Salesforce+Venture%26rsquo%3Bs+generative+AI+fund, and in the future, Salesforce’s proprietary LLMs. New Einstein+GPT app for Slack: Slack is the conversational interface to the Customer+360, soon bringing Einstein GPT-powered insights from real-time customer data to life in Slack and enriching every team’s understanding of their customers.

“Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done and unlock significant business productivity,” said Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack. “The real power of this technology is when AI can analyze and act on the most valuable data from a company's most trusted resource — its own internal knowledge. Slack GPT is the conversational AI platform of the future, helping organizations easily tap into their trusted customer data and essential employee knowledge so they can work smarter and make smarter decisions faster.”

Significance: Slack’s new State+of+Work+report finds companies are missing opportunities to boost employee productivity with time-saving technologies — including AI and automations.

People adopting AI are 90% more likely to report higher levels of productivity.

Yet, just 27% of companies currently use AI tools to help increase efficiency.

Those who use automations at work estimate saving an average of 3.6 hours a week – this equates to, at minimum, one working month given back to each employee annually to focus on meaningful work.

Go deeper: Slack GPT will deliver intelligence across automations, shared knowledge, and conversations in Slack. Most importantly, the AI is customizable to a company’s unique needs — whether they want to integrate a language model of choice, build their own AI-powered no-code workflows, or bring AI effortlessly into the Slack experience.

Native capabilities are purpose-built AI features designed to fit seamlessly into Slack's interface, making it more convenient and easier to get contextual AI assistance. In the future, customers could: Summarize conversations and huddles: Getting up to speed on unread Slack messages in one click, or asking Slack GPT to join a huddle and instantly provide a summary and next steps afterwards. Communicate more effectively: With AI assistance built contextually into Slack’s message composer and newly+launched+Slack+canvas, customers will be able to easily distill the content, adjust the tone, and more.

Integrations in Slack’s app directory are a quick and secure way for customers to extend the functionality of third-party or in-house LLMs they already use in Slack. With Slack GPT, customers will be able to: Create no-code workflows that automate work across Slack, LLMs, and their ecosystem of software tools. In Workflow Builder, customers will be able to instantly connect a generative AI app to a workflow. Integrate generative AI apps from leading platforms like ChatGPT from OpenAI and Claude from Anthropic, built on Slack’s trusted platform. These apps will not be used to train their large language models. Build custom integrations. With a thriving Slack developer community, customers can build their own custom integrations that tap into intelligence powered by leading LLMs.



Fast facts:

Slack GPT for Sales : Sales teams could auto-generate account channel summaries, customer recommendations, and prospect messages to work quickly and save time.

: Sales teams could auto-generate account channel summaries, customer recommendations, and prospect messages to work quickly and save time. Slack GPT for Service : Service agents could solve cases and respond to customers faster with AI-generated solutions and responses, and auto-generate case summaries to share team knowledge in channels and canvases.

: Service agents could solve cases and respond to customers faster with AI-generated solutions and responses, and auto-generate case summaries to share team knowledge in channels and canvases. Slack GPT for Dev/IT :Developers couldinstantly auto-scan channel activities and summarize root cause analysis, saving hours on incident management.

:Developers couldinstantly auto-scan channel activities and summarize root cause analysis, saving hours on incident management. Slack GPT for Marketing : Marketers could auto-generate copy and images for blogs, email campaigns, social, and advertising directly into a channel for team collaboration.

Availability:

Claude+app+for+Slack is now available; ChatGPT app for Slack is in beta.

Workflow Builder with Slack GPT AI connectors will be available this summer.

Slack GPT native AI capabilities and the Einstein GPT app for Slack are in development.

