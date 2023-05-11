Mobilicom to demo its Cybersecutity solution platform that addresses the most pressing challenge for the industry





SHOHAM, Israel, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the Company) (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW, ASX: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will exhibit and demo its end-to-end solutions at the Cybersecurity Pavilion in Booth #3112 at the Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) XPONENTIAL 2023 trade show and conference which will take place in Denver, Colorado on May 8 – 11, 2023.

At XPONENTIAL, the world’s top experts in autonomous technology including technologists, users, policymakers, and strategists from over 20 industries and 60 countries, come together to see this latest technology.

Mobilicom will showcase its Operations Security, Safety & Standards Compliance platform which is able to deliver unmatched operational resilience for uncrewed vehicle operators and platform manufacturers. This innovative in-vehicle and off-board safety security and standards compliance platform integrates the Company’s array of cybersecure datalinks that provide market leading connectivity resiliency up to a distance of 100 km, as well as its Mobile Ground Control Stations (GCS), featuring its latest 10” GCS for mission critical applications.

“Our showcased cybersecurity solutions for uncrewed vehicles address one of the most pressing points of pain for operators—operations resiliency and risk management. At XPONENTIAL, we are excited to showcase our product to some of the top decision makers from industry and government in the autonomous vehicles space,” said Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam.

“As uncrewed vehicles are evolving into an essential part of infrastructure for commercial, governmental, and defense applications, cybersecurity to protect these systems from unauthorized use is of paramount importance. Mobilicom is recognized as an early leader in the industry and we anticipate a high level of interest from procurement and systems design decision-makers.”

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics focussing primarily on targeting global drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.

The Company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialised products used in a variety of applications.

Mobilicom is growing a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military. Mobilicom’s competitive advantages include outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions.

Mobilicom’s large solution portfolio is being deployed worldwide, and the Company derives revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

