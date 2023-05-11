ATLANTA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") ( TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announces a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the opening of two new branded bars at Atlanta’s premier sports and entertainment venue, which is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. With this new partnership, sports fans and concert goers can now enjoy SweetWater beers throughout the stadium and at the new flagship SweetWater bars located on levels 100 and 300.



SweetWater’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has hosted more than 260 events and 230 million guests since opening in 2017, creates an authentically local experience at the world-class venue. SweetWater was founded in Atlanta in 1997, and the brewery’s award-winning craft beer quickly developed a cult following and helped shape the vibrant craft-beer scene that exists in the city today. As part of the partnership, SweetWater is also the presenting sponsor and official beer partner of the ATLive concert series and the Summer Movie Experience at the Home Depot Backyard adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“This is another exciting new partnership as we continue our coast-to-coast expansion and serve our great beer to sports fans across the country,” said Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer, at Tilray Brands, SweetWater’s parent company. “SweetWater has deep roots in Atlanta, and serving our beer at the city’s premiere entertainment destination is one of the exciting new ways we’re engaging with the community. We’re thrilled for more of Atlanta’s football and soccer fans, as well as the community at large, to sip their favorite SweetWater beers while taking in the fun at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”





“We are excited to partner with our hometown brewing company, Sweetwater, “says Vice President, Partnerships, AMB Sports and Entertainment, Dana Harple. “We are purposeful in bringing local Atlanta businesses inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, not only to support locally owned businesses, but to expose guests from all over to the best of what Atlanta has to offer, Sweetwater is a premier example of Atlanta’s finest, and we are proud to have them in the family.”

SweetWater’s best-selling beers are now flowing at the stadium, including their flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale, the widely popular India Pale Ale, and new releases Lager and Gone Trippin’ West Coast-Style India Pale Ale.

About SweetWater Brewing:

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now one of the largest craft brewers across the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

For more information on SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew on all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



