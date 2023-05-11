NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), ( ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., launched adult-use cannabis operations at The Botanist dispensary in Danbury, Connecticut, located at 105 Mill Plain Road.

“Following the successful launch of adult-use sales at The Botanist in Montville in January, we’re thrilled to welcome adult-use guests to The Botanist in Danbury,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “The Botanist team has taken its quality service to the next level, smoothly transitioning to adult-use sales while maintaining top-tier care for our medical patients. We look forward to contributing to the expansion of adult-use operations in Connecticut.”

The Botanist in Danbury is Acreage’s second dispensary to launch adult-use sales in Connecticut following a successful launch at The Botanist in Montville in January 2023. The Botanist customers who are 21+ years old can choose from an extensive menu of flower, pre-rolls, vapes and edibles including gummies, and are encouraged to pre-order online to ensure seamless, timely service. Medical patients can enjoy specialized services to ensure that all their needs are met, with dedicated parking spots, a consulting room and a separate checkout line; patients can also utilize exclusive shopping hours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.

The Botanist in Danbury is now open 7 days a week and offers extended business hours as follows:

from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday

from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday



Each day, the first hour of operation is reserved for medical patients, with adult-use sales beginning at 10 a.m. Please visit shopbotanist.com for more details and to pre-order online.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

