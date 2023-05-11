BJ's Wholesale Club Board of Directors Appoints Bob Eddy as Chairman

43 minutes ago
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) (“BJ’s”), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced that its board of directors has appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Eddy as chairman of the board, effective June 15, 2023. Mr. Eddy will succeed Chris Baldwin, who will remain on the company’s board as a director.

“We have observed Bob’s clear passion for the company in the boardroom as well as through the successful execution of our long-term vision,” said Rob Steele, the board’s lead independent director. “We believe that Bob’s role as chairman and chief executive officer will further strengthen the collaborative relationship between management and the board, balanced with appropriate oversight embodied in our independent directors and in my role as lead independent director. I look forward to continue working with Bob as chairman.”

“Bob’s strong leadership, strategic vision and deep commitment to BJ’s have played an integral role in the transformation of our business over the years,” said Mr. Baldwin. “Having worked closely with Bob over the past eight years, both as a fellow director and as part of the management team, I am confident that the combination of his leadership as chief executive officer and guidance as chairman positions the company well for long-term growth and value creation.”

Mr. Eddy, who has served on the board of directors since 2021, joined the company in 2007. He was named executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2011 and served as executive vice president, chief financial and administrative officer from 2018 to April 2021 when he was appointed president and chief executive officer. Prior to joining BJ’s, Mr. Eddy served retail and consumer products companies as a member of the audit and business advisory practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Boston and San Francisco.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. The company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 237 clubs and 167 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

