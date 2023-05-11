Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo”), in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Irenic Capital Management (“Irenic”).

The agreement provides that Arconic shareholders will receive $30.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 36% to the Company's undisturbed closing stock price on February 27, 2023. Upon completion of the transaction, Arconic's shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and Arconic will become a private company.

“This transaction represents a realization of value for Arconic shareholders at a meaningful premium and enables the Company to execute its long-term strategic vision. We are pleased to reach this agreement with Apollo,” said Fritz Henderson, Chairman of the Arconic Board of Directors. “The Board decided to approve this transaction after thorough and thoughtful review of a range of value creation opportunities for shareholders.”

Tim Myers, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the more than three years since we became a standalone company, we have shown the capabilities and potential of Arconic’s employees and assets. Our unique product portfolio in an industry with significant potential for growth across the markets we serve positions us to deliver substantial value to our customers and the end users of our products. This transaction will provide Arconic with the backing of one of the world’s premier investment firms and will allow us to leverage Apollo’s industry expertise and relationships to pursue our long-term strategic goals. I look forward to working with their team to create opportunities for our employees and provide value to our customers.”

“Arconic’s talented management team and employees operate a set of premier global assets serving markets that are growing. We are committed to investing significant capital in the Company to secure its competitive position and world-class product offering to continue building on Arconic’s journey,” said Gareth Turner, Partner at Apollo Global Management.

Strategic investments are expected to include:

1. Upgrades to key machine centers to maximize the full potential of the Company’s unique production capabilities

2. Technology upgrades to bring the Company’s plants and process controls to state-of-the-art standards

3. Investments in projects that will provide for a cleaner environment in the communities in which the Company operates

Mr. Turner also commented, “As aluminum continues to win share in markets seeking sustainable, high-performing material across a wide variety of applications, we believe there is a strong runway for growth in markets throughout the world. We are looking forward to supporting Arconic’s experienced team with our resources and knowledge in the sector to help the Company achieve its long-term goals.”

Itai Wallach, Partner at Apollo, commented, “We have tremendous respect for Arconic and its people and are fully committed to continuing Arconic’s unwavering support for its employees throughout the world through a strong culture of employee engagement, respecting and protecting the collective bargaining process and by focusing on strengthening the security of the Company’s pension plans, such that the Company’s commitments remain secure. We look forward to partnering with the Company in its next phase of growth.”

Approvals and Timing

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Arconic shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Arconic First Quarter 2023 Results

In a separate press release issued today, Arconic announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A copy of that press release is accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. In light of the announced transaction, Arconic has cancelled the earnings conference call previously scheduled for today.

Advisors

Evercore Group L.L.C. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Arconic, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Arconic.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Lowenstein Sandler LLP are serving as legal counsel to Irenic.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as co-lead financial advisors to Apollo. BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and TD Securities are also serving as financial advisors to Apollo.

About Arconic Corporation

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate, and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial and packaging end markets. For more information: www.arconic.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2022, Apollo had approximately $548 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Irenic

Irenic Capital Management was formed in 2021. The firm invests across the capital structure in unique special situation opportunities. To learn more, please visit www.irenicmgmt.com.

