VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3636 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 4, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023.
Andrea Wood
Vancouver, British Columbia
Contact: Investor Relations
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
May 3, 2023
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]
