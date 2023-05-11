HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (:TNK) plan to release their financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



Teekay Tankers plans to host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2023. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By dialing (888) 254-3590, or (647) 794-4605 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 5372188.

By accessing the webcast, which will be available on Teekay’s website at www.teekay.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

Accompanying Teekay Tankers First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (: TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of over $2 billion, comprised of approximately 65 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,300 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 44 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers and 19 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and also has eight time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

For Teekay Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

E-mail: [email protected]

For Teekay Tankers Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

E-mail: [email protected]