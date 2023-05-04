PR Newswire

Conference call scheduled for 9AM ET

REHOVOT, Israel, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Later that day, Company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00AM Eastern time, 4:00PM Israel time.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-918-0609 internationally. Access to the call will also be available via live webcast through the Company's website at www.evogene.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call. To access the replay, please dial +1-888-326-9310 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-925-5901 internationally. The telephone replay will be accessible for three days, but an archive of the webcast will be available from the webcast link for the following twelve months.

