ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2023

ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it was named a DiversityInc Top 50 Company for Diversity for the fourth consecutive year.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized by DiversityInc," said Sarah M. London, Centene's Chief Executive Officer. "At Centene, diversity, equity and inclusion are intrinsic to our company's culture. As an organization that serves diverse populations in local communities across the nation, we recognize the varied insights and experiences of our employees are critical to our success and our ability to transform the health of the communities we serve."

Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has been the most comprehensive, empirically data-driven diversity and inclusion analysis based on organization-submitted information from some of the largest U.S. employers. The assessment collects data across six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

Centene leverages the diverse ideas and experiences of its employees to deliver high-quality, culturally sensitive healthcare to its more than 28 million members across the country.

Most recently, Centene was named a 2023 Most Admired Company by Fortune for the fifth consecutive year, one of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, and was listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year.

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

