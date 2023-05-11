TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Further to its press release on March 7, 2023, Voyager Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Voyager") ( TSXV:VONE, Financial) announces that it has mailed and filed on SEDAR its notice of meeting and management information circular (the "Meeting Materials") in respect of the upcoming special meeting ("Meeting") of shareholders and optionholders of the Company (collectively, the "Securityholders").

The Meeting will be held at the offices of the Company, 200 Bay Street, Suite 3205, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2J2 on May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). All Securityholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2023 (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice of and vote their securities at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the Securityholders will be asked to vote on certain resolutions to approve a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) to, among other things, effect the acquisition by Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company not already owned by Cerrado or any of its affiliates. For further details concerning the Arrangement, refer to the Company's news release of March 7, 2023, and the Meeting Materials.

All of the independent directors of the Company unanimously recommend that Securityholders vote FOR the Arrangement resolution.

Securityholders are encouraged to submit their proxies in advance of the proxy voting deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 19, 2023 to ensure their votes are received in time to be counted at the Meeting.

Securityholder Questions

If you require assistance in completing your form of proxy, please contact Capital Transfer Agency at 416-350-5007 or by email at [email protected] If you have any questions about completing your Letter of Transmittal, please contact TSX Trust Company at 1-866-600-5869 or by email at [email protected].

Additional information about the Arrangement and the Meeting can be found in the Meeting Materials which have been filed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release with respect to the Mont Sorcier Project has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Voyager by Mr. Clinton Swemmer, who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager MetalsInc. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada.The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, located just outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.

At Mont Sorcier, Voyager is rapidly advancing the project towards feasibility and permitting. The project currently has Indicated Resources of 679M tonnes grading 27.8% magnetite and 0.20% V 2 O 5 , with the potential to produce 195M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ) and a further Inferred Resource estimated at 547M tonnesgrading 26.1% magnetite and 0.17% V 2 O 5 , with the potential to produce 148M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ).

For more information about Voyager please visit our website at: www.voyagermetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.

Cliff Hale-Sanders,

President and CEO

Tel: +1-416-819-8558

[email protected]

David Ball

Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: +1-647-796-0068

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.voyagermetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words ''expect'', ''anticipate'', ''continue'', ''estimate'', ''guidance'', ''objective'', ''ongoing'', ''may'', ''will'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the completion of the Arrangement upon receipt of Securityholder approval and the anticipated date of, and information relating, to the Meeting.

Voyager believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Voyager made assumptions regarding, among other things: the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory, court, Securityholder and third party approvals in respect of the Arrangement; the satisfaction or waiver of all other conditions precedent to the Arrangement; and the plans of counterparties, including certain Securityholders.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the Company being able to receive all required regulatory, court and Securityholder approvals to consummate the Arrangement and certain other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in this press release and the Meeting Materials, copies of which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

