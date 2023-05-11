The US Benchmark Series, a brand of F/m Investments (“F/m”), announces US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) has won the ETF.com Award for Best New ETF. The US Benchmark Series is a family of US Treasury ETFs designed to simplify access to the US Treasury market. Each ETF holds the most current (‘on the runi’) US Treasury security that corresponds to its tenor.

“We are thrilled the public recognizes the value and importance of the US Benchmark Series since its launch in August,” said Alex Morris, F/m’s President, CIO, and Co-Creator of the US Benchmark Series. “For TBIL to be recognized in this manner, it shows the great work that the US Benchmark Series team has done to provide such an efficient and high-quality suite of products to the market.”

TBIL: With rising interest rates in 2022/2023, investors sought for a way to easily participate and invest in the yield curve - specifically the short-end of the curve. The innovation by F/m Investments and their affiliate US Benchmark Series created the US Treasury 3 Month Treasury Bill (Ticker TBIL), which gave traders, investors, and hedgers something they had never been able to do: easily access the 3-month treasury market and trade options on it. The TBIL ETF is one of four ETFs launched by F/m Investments’ US Benchmark Series offering the first single-bond ETF. Each new single security ETF holds the current “on-the-run” treasury security at each of the key tenors. This means institutions and retail investors don’t have to deal with the time and cost of rolling their treasuries at auctions and they’re always on the yield curve. The demand for TBIL was high since launching in August with an AUM increase of 837% by December 31st. The investment objective of the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (the “UST 3 Month Bill Fund”) is to seek investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index.

i This periodic transition to the most-recently auctioned Treasury bill, note, or bond of a stated maturity, which is referred to as the “on-the-run” or “OTR” security of that maturity, occurs on one day. An OTR security is the most recently issued of a periodically issued security (as opposed to an off-the-run security, which is a security that has been issued before the most recent issue and is still outstanding).

About the US Benchmark Series

The US Benchmark Series allows investors of all sizes to own each of the “Benchmark” US Treasuries in a single-security ETF. Each Fund holds the most current (“on the run”) US Treasury security that corresponds to its stated tenor. For more information, please visit www.ustreasuryetf.com.

About F/m Investments

F/m is a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor platform, designed to support 100% of non-investment responsibilities of an asset management firm. F/m empowers growth and independence for boutiques, lift-outs and overseas asset managers looking to access the US market. F/m provides portfolio managers with institutional-grade investment systems, business operations and marketing and sales support, enabling talented managers to focus on what they do best: managing investments and delivering performance. For more information, please visit www.fm-invest.com.

Awards Methodology

For more information and methodology visit ETF.com%2Fawards.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-617-0004 or visit our website at %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3Ewww.ustreasuryetf.com%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Interest rate risk is the risk of losses attributable to changes in interest rates. In general, if prevailing interest rates rise, the values of debt instruments tend to fall, and if interest rates fall, the values of debt instruments tend to rise.

Fund Risks: The UST 3 Month Bill Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the UST 3 Month Bill Fund’s investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the UST 3 Month Bill Fund’s investments are concentrated in a particular issue, issuer or issuers, country, market segment, or asset class. While U.S. Treasury obligations are backed by the “full faith and credit” of the U.S. Government, such securities are nonetheless subject to credit risk (i.e., the risk that the U.S. Government may be, or be perceived to be, unable or unwilling to honor its financial obligations, such as making payments).

ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index is comprised of a single issue purchased at the beginning of the month and held for a full month. At the end of the month that issue is sold and rolled into a newly selected issue. The issue selected at each month-end rebalancing is the outstanding Treasury Bill that matures closest to, but not beyond, three months from the rebalancing date. To qualify for selection, an issue must have settled on or before the month-end rebalancing date.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

