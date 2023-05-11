FREMONT, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of IQ8™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 384 W, in Poland to support newer high-powered solar modules.



The new IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. All IQ8 Microinverters activated in Poland come with a 25-year warranty from Enphase.

“Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverter technology enables greater flexibility in system design, allowing homeowners to maximize the benefits of solar technology,” said Krzysztof Bieńko, owner of Bisolar. “We’re thrilled to offer our customers the latest IQ8 Microinverter, further expanding their options in designing a solar energy system suited to their unique needs.”

“Homeowners across the country are often looking for ways to enhance their energy independence while reducing energy costs,” said Jacek Bartosiński, PV auditor at Eco Power Energy. “The IQ8 Microinverter is a safe and reliable technology solution that allows our customers to maximize their energy savings and become more self-sufficient.”

Enphase® microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates, and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners.

“Enphase's IQ8 Microinverter is a reliable, cost-effective solution that provides exceptional value to our customers,” said Marcin Gąsiorek, owner of Solarsil. “The new, highly efficient microinverter technology helps homeowners get the most out of the newest high-powered solar modules, while the Enphase mobile app provides leading monitoring and insights from the palm of your hand.”

“We’re pleased to continue the expansion of Enphase product offerings across Europe and work with leading installers in Poland to provide cutting-edge technology to homeowners across the region,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “The latest line of IQ8 products allows Enphase product installers to continue offering the highest quality service by providing homeowners with a solar energy system capable of supporting the most powerful solar modules on the market.”

Distributors and installers in Poland can order IQ8 products starting today, with production shipments expected to begin later this month. For more information about IQ Microinverters in Poland, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, IQ8MC, IQ8AC, IQ8HC, Enphase Energy Systems, the Enphase App, IQ Gateway, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; market demand for residential solar deployments in Poland; and Enphase’s ability to support newer high-powered solar modules. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

