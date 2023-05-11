SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrial and Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 10th at 1:10pm Eastern.



A live webcast of Kratos’ fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.kratosdefense . com/events-presentations . The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems, and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com .

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

[email protected]