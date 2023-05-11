MKAM ETF, LLC Launches First ETF; Aiming to Be an Alternative to Legacy S&P 500 Index Funds With Reduced Downside Risk

1 hours ago
MKAM ETF, LLC announces the launch of its first ETF, MKAM ETF (the “Fund”), an actively-managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. equity and/or fixed income investments in order to capture the majority of equity market returns, while exposing investors to less volatility and downside risk than other equity investments. The Fund is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol MKAM.

“We understand stocks historically outperformed bonds, over a sufficiently long-time horizon. But investors didn’t get the long-term outperformance that came from owning stocks if their emotions got them out of the market at an inopportune time or, worse, they left and never came back,” said Stephen Mulholland, CFA®, Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund. “We want to smooth out the journey for investors, so they reach their desired destination. Further, for any investor making regular withdrawals of their portfolio, from retirees to endowments and foundations, reducing portfolio drawdowns benefits future net asset values.”

MKAM ETF, LLC was founded by Mulholland, and Mark Kuperstock, founders of San Diego and Summerlin, NV-based ‘Mulholland and Kuperstock Asset Management’, as a separate entity to sub-advise the Fund.

“We aren’t looking to be everything to everybody, but there is a specific and demonstratable market need for MKAM ETF to address,” said Kuperstock, Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund. “We are looking to offer a more efficient alternative in the market for a situation many investors face: The need to draw funds while not sacrificing the totality of their investment gains. We know how common this need is for institutional and retail investors alike, and MKAM ETF looks to be the solution.”

MKAM ETF, LLC attempts to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by following an asset allocation strategy that enables MKAM ETF, LLC to periodically shift the assets of the Fund between U.S. equity securities and Fixed-Income Investments. The Fund’s allocation to these types of assets is determined by the MKAM ETF, LLC’s proprietary algorithm (the “Algorithm”), which focuses on two inputs: trend and valuation.

When the Algorithm’s signal suggest a rising market trend and valuations are not considered excessive, the Fund’s portfolio will maintain a higher allocation to U.S. equities. Whereas, when the Algorithm results suggest a falling market trend and/or valuations are considered high, the Fund’s portfolio will be positioned to maintain a higher allocation to Fixed-Income Investments. Management fee plus other expenses totals 0.96%.

About MKAM ETF, LLC

MKAM ETF, LLC, a SEC registered advisor, was founded in 2023 by Stephen Mulholland and Mark Kuperstock, founders of San Diego and Summerlin, NV-based advisory firm Mulholland and Kuperstock Asset Management, to sub-advise the Fund. Mulholland and Kuperstock have developed a proprietary algorithm that combines valuation and trend that they have utilized to guide their asset allocation decisions at Mulholland and Kuperstock Asset Management. MKAM ETF, LLC now offers this algorithm directly to investors through MKAM ETF (The Fund). For more information, please visit www.mkametf.com.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus, which may be obtained by following the links %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EProspectus%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ESAI+%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3Eor by calling +1.215.882.9983. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Fund is actively-managed and is subject to the risk that the strategy may not produce the intended results. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history to evaluate.

Equity Investing Risk. An investment in the Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any fund holding equity securities, such as market fluctuations, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in stock prices. The values of equity securities could decline generally or could underperform other investments. In addition, securities may decline in value due to factors affecting a specific issuer, market or securities markets generally. Foreign Investment Risk. Returns on investments in foreign companies could be more volatile than, or trail the returns on, investments in securities of U.S. companies. Investments in or exposures to foreign markets are subject to special risks, including risks associated with foreign securities generally. Those special risks may arise due to differences in information available about issuers of securities and investor protection standards applicable in other jurisdictions; capital controls risks, including the risk of a foreign jurisdiction imposing restrictions on the ability to repatriate or transfer currency or other assets; currency risks; political, diplomatic and economic risks; regulatory risks; and foreign market and trading risks, including the costs of trading and risks of settlement in foreign jurisdictions. Fixed-Income Risk. The market value of fixed-income securities will change in response to interest rate changes and other factors, such as changes in the effective maturities and credit ratings of fixed-income investments. During periods of falling interest rates, the values of outstanding fixed-income securities and related financial instruments generally rise. Conversely, during periods of rising interest rates, the values of such securities and related financial instruments generally decline. Fixed-income investments are also subject to credit risk. Leverage Risk. Use of derivative instruments may involve leverage. Leverage is the risk associated with securities or investment practices that multiply small index, market or asset-price movements into larger changes in value. Leverage magnifies the potential for gain and the risk of loss. As a result, a relatively small decline in the value of the underlying investments could result in a relatively large loss. The use of leverage will increase the impact of gains and losses on the Fund’s returns, and may lead to significant losses if investments are not successful.

ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETF shares may only be redeemed at NAV by authorized participants in large creation units. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for shares will exist. The trading of shares may incur brokerage.

This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein including third-party data sources. The views expressed are as of the publication date and subject to change at any time. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication without express written permission. References to other funds should not to be interpreted as an offer or recommendation of these securities.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. The fund’s investment advisor is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as EA Advisers.

