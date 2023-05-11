Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner, and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced that it has entered Maine as its twenty-fifth market in the United States with the completion of development and construction of a 1.4 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar array located in the state. Altus Power is looking forward to serving additional customers with discounted clean electricity and has numerous additional arrays in the early stages of development in Maine. All of these assets are intended to serve a diversity of Mainers in the future, including commercial, industrial, municipal and community subscribers.

“Altus Power is pleased to announce the expansion of its geographic footprint into the Pine Tree State and looks forward to further expanding our presence within the state. We are also happy to highlight the completion of yet another asset by our development and construction teams,” commented Gregg Felton, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altus Power.

The clean electricity generated by this new 1.4 MW array will serve commercial customers with discounted electricity bills. The asset is expected to produce approximately 1,600,000 kWh per year, which is the equivalent of 1,134 metric tons of carbon dioxide avoided annually.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates a network of locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

