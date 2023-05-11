Orthofix+Medical+Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced that the STIM onTrack™ mobile app was recognized as the “Best Patient Engagement Mobile App” by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005188/en/

The STIM onTrack mobile app empowers patients to track the daily use of their bone growth therapy device to help them stay on schedule with their treatments. The app enables the sharing of treatment data and patient reported outcome measures with physicians to assist in monitoring progress and overall recovery status. (Photo: Business Wire)

The STIM onTrack mobile app works with Orthofix CervicalStim™, SpinalStim™, and PhysioStim™ Bone Growth Therapy devices. Designed for use with smartphones and other mobile devices, the app provides tools such as a daily treatment reminder to help patients adhere to their prescriptions and improve their clinical outcomes.

“Orthofix was the first to bring to market a patient mobile app for bone growth stimulation devices,” said Kevin Kenny, President of Orthofix Global Spine. “We are pleased to accept this award from MedTech Breakthrough. Our dedicated team works hard every day to develop patient-focused technologies like the STIM onTrack app to deliver on our commitment to improving patients’ lives and delivering innovative, quality-driven solutions.”

“The STIM onTrack mobile app redefines the recovery experience for patients,” said Jason Shallenberger, Vice President of Bone Growth Therapy U.S. Sales and Marketing. “The purpose of the app is to empower patients to take an active role in their recovery. We are very proud of the STIM onTrack app and the work that went into developing this tool to assist patients in their recovery efforts.”

Patients can track the daily use of their bone growth therapy device to help them stay on schedule with their treatments. The app enables the sharing of treatment data and patient reported outcome measures with physicians to assist in monitoring progress and overall recovery status. Through the app, patients can also connect with the Orthofix Patient Care team to help address questions about their treatment regimen. The app is free and supported by iOS and Android devices. This is the second award for the STIM onTrack mobile app. The first generation of the app was recognized as the winner of the 2017+Spine+Technology+Award from Orthopedics This Week.

CervicalStim, SpinalStim and PhysioStim bone growth stimulators are approved by the FDA and provide patients with a safe and effective nonsurgical treatment to improve nonunion fractures and spinal fusion healing. These devices use a pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) to introduce a low-level electrical field at the nonunion fracture or spinal fusion site which stimulates bone healing. To learn more about the STIM onTrack mobile app and bone growth therapy, please visit BoneGrowthTherapy.com.

About Orthofix

The newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine organization is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in approximately 68 countries worldwide.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined company’s global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and São Paulo, Brazil. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical and health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience and Engagement, Health and Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005188/en/