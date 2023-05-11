DALLAS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that Broadband Communities Magazine has recognized the company for its work with Myakka Communications, a locally-owned rural operator providing fiber optic internet and phone services through a privately owned 100% fiber optic network.



The 2023 Cornerstone Awards are given to companies with outstanding accomplishments in the area of delivering broadband for the benefit of the end user. Broadband Communities Magazine selected DZS’ partnership with Myakka Communications as among the most effective broadband deployments this year.

“The 2023 Cornerstone Awards identify and celebrate the most notable deployments of Fiber-to-the-Home in the U.S. and abroad,” said Sean Buckley, Editor-in-Chief, Broadband Communities Magazine. “We would like to congratulate DZS and Myakka on this outstanding project, which has transformed the quality of life for a growing number of residents and businesses in southwest Florida.”

“The major local service providers told us it would be decades before they brought broadband services to our region, so we chose DZS to help us bring ‘broadband to the boonies’ at an accelerated pace, said Charles J. (Charley) Matson, CEO, Myakka Communications. “We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with DZS and the great progress we have made in making hyper-fast all-fiber broadband service a reality for our rapidly growing community. They can now benefit from entrepreneurial business communications services, telemedicine, gaming and other next-generation digital technology that they increasingly want and need.

“Myakka has been a valued partner for DZS for more than a decade, and we are incredibly honored to help deliver hyper-fast broadband to rural communities in southwest Florida,” said Andrew Finkelstein, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, DZS. “DZS is especially proud to support a locally-owned business that has overcome significant challenges to bring gigabit-class, 100% fiber optic services to a rural area that large providers aren’t serving. With their recent jump to gigabit speeds, Myakka Communications has anticipated their community’s fast-growing need for the increased bandwidth that new virtualized services, smart homes, connected devices and other digital trends demand.”

Myakka has continued to leverage several DZS solutions in their fiber infrastructure buildout – namely DZS Passive Optical Network (PON) technology, massively scalable and non-blocking DZS Velocity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), and DZS Helix Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) and WiFi gateways – and have enjoyed major gains in connectivity as a result.

The decade-long partnership between DZS and Myakka Communications is one of many such deployments underway or on the drawing board with broadband services of all sizes across the U.S., as the federal government alone has earmarked almost $80 billion in funding to extend broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved areas, both rural and urban. DZS has the proven ability to help forward-looking operators deliver next-generation broadband “experiences” that transform quality of life and economic prospects wherever they become available.

