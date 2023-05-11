REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation ( TLIS), a diagnostic company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care, today announced that it will provide a business update and financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after market close. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).



The live webcast of the event may be accessed by registering online for dial-in information via the News & Events page of the investor section of Talis Biomedical’s website at investors.talisbio.com. Participants interested in dialing in to the conference call are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to obtain a unique pin for the call.

The webcast will be archived and will be available for replay via the News & Events page following the call.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical is dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care. The company plans to develop and commercialize innovative products on its sample-to-answer Talis One® system to enable accurate, low cost, and rapid molecular testing. For more information, visit talisbio.com .

