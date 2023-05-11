BOSTON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. ( PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen will present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 11th at 12:20pm EDT in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The event will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations section of PepGen’s website. A replay of the event will be archived for one year.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.

