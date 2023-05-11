Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Management will conduct a conference call starting at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 to review financial results for the first quarter 2023. The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 888-645-4404 (toll free) or 862-298-0702 (toll).

A presentation with slides will also be live streamed. Please click the link below to follow along with the live stream: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3Dmxus7cl7.

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations area of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.redwirespace.com. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13738645. To access the webcast replay, visit the investor relations area of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.redwirespace.com

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering and space-based biotechnology. We combine decades of flight heritage with an agile and innovative culture. Our “Heritage plus Innovation” strategy enables us to combine proven performance with new, innovative capabilities to provide our customers with the building blocks for the present and future of space infrastructure. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com

