Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 25, 2023

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 4, 2023

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (Nasdaq: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, May 25, 2023. A copy of the earnings release and full detailed presentation will be available on the Hamilton Lane Shareholders website.

Hamilton Lane will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 25 to discuss the results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year. To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 67939. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner on the day of the event may dial (888) 330- 2028 or (437) 291-8584 for assistance.

For access to the live event via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane's Shareholders website by clicking here prior to the start of the call. This feature will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Shareholders website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $108 billion in discretionary assets and over $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

favicon.png?sn=PH89656&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-incorporated-to-announce-fourth-fiscal-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2023-results-on-may-25-2023-301815746.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

