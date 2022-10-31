PR Newswire

LONDON, ON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK), a North American leader in business-to-business digital banking, as well as technology solutions for cybersecurity, today announced Gurpreet Sahota has been appointed President of its wholly owned subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. ("DRTC"). Based in Washington, D.C., DRTC was created by VersaBank to safeguard its digital infrastructure and to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

In his position as President, Mr. Sahota will be responsible for overseeing the execution of the DRTC's growth strategy, including new product development, in particular for that of DRTC's cybersecurity services division, Digital Boundary Group. In his new role, Mr. Sahota will continue to maintain oversight of the Bank's digital infrastructure through the Bank's cybersecurity services contracted with DRTC.

For the last 5 years, Mr. Sahota has served as Chief Cyber Architect of VersaBank, where among many achievements, he oversaw the development of the world's first digital safety deposit box, VersaVault. In addition to this he has led the growth and expansion of DRTC, through the development and successful launch of DRTC's anti-spam platform, RAVEN and integrating highly trusted and capable Penetration Testing services, serving hundreds of customers across North America and beyond. Prior to joining VersaBank, Mr. Sahota spent 16 years with Blackberry, culminating in his position as Principal Architect of Cyber Security. Prior thereto, Mr. Sahota worked with 3COM and the British Ministry of Defense. Mr. Sahota is both a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Cloud Security Professional.

The Bank also announced that Laura Young, CPA, CGA has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of DRTC. For the last nearly five years, Ms. Young has served as Director of Finance for DRTC division, Digital Boundary Group, where she has been instrumental in supporting the growth of the business. Prior thereto, Ms. Young held increasingly senior finance and accounting roles with private companies, including Controller of ON Communication Inc. Ms. Young began her career with Deloitte & Touche LLP.

"These appointments come at an important time for DRTC as we look to accelerate the growth of our cybersecurity services subsidiary amidst today's world of ever-increasing and more sophisticated cyber threats," said David Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaBank. "With one of the leading suites of cybersecurity offerings in North America, and a Who's-Who client list of business, government and critical infrastructure entities, DRTC represents a significant opportunity to generate incremental value for VersaBank shareholders, alongside that which we expect from the continued strong growth from our core Digital Banking operations. With one of the foremost globally recognized cybersecurity minds at the helm of DRTC in Mr. Sahota, and Ms. Young leading the finance group, we look forward to watching this business achieve its full potential."

"The greatest threat to business and government, and every nation's security and economy, is what I call the 'digital forevermore' -- the never-ending vulnerability that results from the necessity of operating in a digital world," said Governor Tom Ridge, Chair of DRTC and the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. "VersaBank's DRTC is a leader in helping today's organizations – public and private, large and small – stay safe from the constant threat of cyber criminals. I congratulate Mr. Sahota and Ms. Young on their appointments and have every confidence in their ability to successfully lead the growth of the business."

