STUNTMAN PR FOUNDER NEIL ALUMKAL WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD FOR PR EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuntman Public Relations CEO & Founder Neil Alumkal has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for PR Executive of the Year in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. Established in 2010, Stuntman PR is widely considered one of the top hospitality PR firms in the U.S, with a rapidly growing global presence.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. A record number of more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in the Stevie Awards. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Silver award in the PR Executive of the Year category alongside such an accomplished group of colleagues," stated Alumkal. "I opened the agency over a decade ago with the goal of reimagining traditional PR and successfully contributing to the industry. To see this vision come to life has been incredibly rewarding, and illustrates not just my own efforts, but also the tireless dedication of the entire Stuntman team."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

"Stuntman and Neil have eclipsed traditional PR practices in favor of bold, disruptive thinking to help consumers think differently about brands across food & beverage and hospitality" noted the judging panel. "Mr. Alumkal showed leadership, creative development and…is setting a new standard for PR and how brands and consumers can meaningfully engage."

Stuntman previously received a Bronze Stevie® award for PR Agency of the Year and PR Campaign of the Year in the Food & Beverage category in 2021.

About Stuntman Public Relations

Stuntman is a global media relations agency with a specialized client roster of culinary and hospitality practice areas. The agency's focus is to implement all facets of traditional PR as well as garner attention through highly creative and disruptive strategies. With offices in Manhattan and Rome, the agency handles publicity campaigns for the likes of Parmigiano Reggiano, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE), and Marky's Caviar.

favicon.png?sn=NY89658&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stuntman-pr-founder-neil-alumkal-wins-silver-stevie-award-for-pr-executive-of-the-year-301815187.html

SOURCE STUNTMAN PUBLIC RELATIONS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY89658&Transmission_Id=202305040700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY89658&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.