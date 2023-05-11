Adtran today launched its SDX+630+Series, a new generation of 10G symmetric XGS-PON optical network terminals (ONTs) designed to address the demands of residential and business customers in the multigigabit era. The flexible, open technology provides a cost-effective path to high-bandwidth services while enabling service providers to support existing FTTH subscribers. With speeds up to 10Gbit/s, the SDX 630 Series meets all connectivity needs, from streaming high-quality videos on multiple devices to running data-intensive cloud applications. The low-power devices are easy to deploy and feature zero-touch service provisioning capabilities. Coupled with Adtran service delivery gateways (SDGs), they meet the demand of current and future Wi-Fi standards and enable seamless integration with Adtran’s intelligent Mosaic One management system for enhanced control and monitoring.

“In today’s digital age, households and enterprises require high-capacity broadband with unparalleled quality to stay connected and productive. That’s why we’ve engineered our new generation of XGS-PON ONTs to simultaneously meet all the needs of remote work, gamers and cloud-based applications. Our SDX 630 Series enables service providers to succeed in the multigigabit era by harnessing the benefits of high-speed fiber optic transmission and the flexibility offered by our full portfolio of customer premises equipment,” said Robert Conger, SVP of technology and strategy at Adtran. “Our ONTs are specifically designed to remain at the premises for the long term, meeting the requirements of ever-advancing Wi-Fi residential gateways for years to come. Maintenance-free and with a compact, modern design, they discretely blend into a range of environments.”

The SDX 630 Series of ONTs addresses today’s key challenges around delivering cost-efficient, converged residential and business services. Part of the Adtran ecosystem of open-API access products, they enable easy integration into existing network infrastructure and SDN-based management systems. Simple zero-touch provisioning allows for end user installations without the need for truck rolls, reducing complexity and opex. What’s more, they feature advanced operational monitoring features, such as Y.1731, continuity check and ONT-generated multigigabit speed tests. With 10GbE and 2.5GbE LAN interfaces, integrated voice ports, as well as outdoor ONT variants, service providers can offer any flavor of multigigabit service. Also available is an XGS-PON SFP+ ONT that offers a complete ONT in a small form factor pluggable package.

“Meeting today’s soaring bandwidth demands takes more than just great technology. It takes a company that’s committed to building environmentally responsible solutions. Our SDX 630 Series is a distillation of everything we’ve learned over the past decade. It features recyclable enclosures, cloud-hosted documentation and optimized packaging, all designed to put sustainability first,” commented Eric Presworsky, GM of residential solutions at Adtran. “We’ve worked closely with service providers to address some of their key concerns when it comes to building networks in a cost-effective and sustainable way. For example, just take a look at the low-power capabilities of our SDX 630 Series. It’s compliant with Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) and European Union COC v8. We’re confident that it’s going to help service providers in a big way.”

