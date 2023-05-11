ProPhase Labs to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

GARDEN CITY, NY, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH), a next generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 8:00 a.m. Pacific time

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178710/f95cce1458

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration. Pre-registration required fields of information include: name, phone, company, email.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in to the conference call by calling:

Toll free dial in number: 1-866-777-2509
International dial in number: 1-412-317-5413

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the ProPhase Labs, Inc. conference call. An operator will register your name, phone and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bQyqnuoI

and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours from when the call ends.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 9261373

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscores our multi-billion dollar potential.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
267-880-1111
[email protected]

ProPhase Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman
514-939-3989
[email protected]

