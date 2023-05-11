Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced the launch of the Forge Private Market Index, the benchmark for actively traded private companies. This first index represents the continued expansion of Forge’s private market data products and solutions – particularly for institutional asset managers – to drive increased adoption of the asset class.

The Forge+Private+Market+Index marks a new milestone for Forge and the private market more broadly, as Forge leverages its 13 years of private market trading data and experience to enable investors to better measure their investment returns and gain insights on late-stage, venture-backed companies.

The index includes U.S. domiciled companies that have raised at least one round of primary funding and have higher relative secondary liquidity in the past 12 months, thereby reflecting the actively traded segment of the private market rather than overemphasizing primary valuations, which bring less continuous pricing and liquidity information.

“As more investors turn to the private markets for new sources of return and diversification, they need the tools that they rely on when investing in other asset classes. With the launch of the Forge Private Market Index, Forge is doubling down on its position as a leader in private market data and investment solutions to help investors analyze and gain insights into this growing asset class,” said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge.

Made possible by the Forge Data platform, the Forge Private Market Index leverages the breadth and depth of Forge’s trading data and can be used by investors, shareholders, employees, and industry analysts to:

Benchmark actively traded private companies with secondary liquidity

Measure the performance of venture backed, late-state companies relative to other asset classes

Research new investment ideas and manage existing private positions

“If we learned anything from the recent market cycle, it’s that primary round valuations are just one data point that investors can use when understanding the performance of private companies,” said Howe Ng, SVP, Head of Analytics and Investment Solutions at Forge. “The private market has historically lacked quality benchmarks and investors need tools that can more accurately reflect the increased volume and velocity of trading that occurs in this space. With our trading experience and extensive pricing data, Forge is uniquely positioned to create the Forge Private Market Index for investors to use as a benchmark for venture-backed, actively traded private companies.”

The Forge+Private+Market+Index is priced daily and updated weekly on forgeglobal.com. All private market participants can view the index on Forge’s website and see regular insights and content from Forge regarding the Forge Private Market Index.

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Brokerage products and services are offered by Forge Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

