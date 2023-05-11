Tenable to Host Webinar Outlining New Cybersecurity Requirements for Aviation Sector

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Discussion will focus on how TSA, FAA requirements impact cybersecurity preparedness guidelines for airport and aircraft operators

COLUMBIA, Md., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, will host a webinar titled 'New TSA Aviation Cybersecurity Regulations Have Landed. How Do They Impact Your Airport or Airline?’ on Thursday, May 18 at 2pm ET. During the session, Tenable’s industry experts will share insights and best practices for continuously assessing and improving cybersecurity posture to help airlines and airports meet recently-updated TSA cybersecurity requirements.

Webinar participants will include:

  • Daniel Vandevenne, Senior Account Manager, Brock Solutions
  • Scott Boyle, Program Manager, Brock Solutions
  • Reid Vance, Director of Power Systems Automation and OT Cybersecurity, Eaton
  • Jill Shapiro, Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Tenable
  • Jamie Brown, Senior Director of Government Affairs, Tenable
  • Jeff Rotberg, Global OT Strategic Partners Director, Tenable

Register for the May 18 webinar by visiting: https://www.tenable.com/webinars/addressing-new-tsa-aviation-sector-cybersecurity-regs

On March 7, 2023, the TSA updated its cybersecurity requirements for airports and aircraft operators. The FAA, meanwhile, is requiring airport terminal projects to incorporate cybersecurity into their plans to be eligible for the discretionary grant program which offers funds to airport terminal operators.

In response, Marty Edwards, deputy Chief Technology Officer for OT/IT at Tenable, said: “Cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure are on the rise, and airports are high-impact targets. In October 2022, some of the nation’s largest airport websites fell victim to targeted attacks. We need strong cybersecurity measures to bolster the resilience of the aviation sector and prevent attacks that could potentially disrupt airport operations and impact the transportation ecosystem.”

More information about the TSA and FAA requirements are detailed in this blog post and an overview of how Tenable is working to protect the aviation industry can be found here.

For an overview of Tenable OT Security please visit https://www.tenable.com/products/tenable-ot.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMTc4MiM1NTc0Njg4IzIxMjA3MDI=
Tenable-Holdings-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.