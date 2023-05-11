Nasdaq Announces New Chair of the Canadian Exchange Board

2 hours ago
TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (

NDAQ, Financial) today announced the appointment of Mary Anne Wiley as the Chair of the Nasdaq CXC Limited (“Nasdaq Canada”) Board of Directors, finalizing the slate of board members for 2023.

The 2023 Board of Directors is as follows:

Mary Anne Wiley – Chair, Independent Director
Susan Monteith – Independent Director
Gerry Throop – Independent Director
Dan Kessous – CEO, Director
Tal Cohen – Director
Kevin Kennedy – Director

“I am honored to be selected as the Chair of the Board and have the opportunity to keep working with such a knowledgeable group of directors,” said Mary Anne Wiley, incoming Chair of Nasdaq CXC Limited’s Board. “We will continue to prioritize providing market participants with beneficial and innovative solutions that promote Nasdaq’s vision of becoming the trusted fabric of the financial economy.”

Ms. Wiley succeeds Michael Foulkes, who has retired after serving as Chair of the Board since 2018. She has extensive experience in corporate governance and financial services. Prior to her new position as Chair, Ms. Wiley was the Nasdaq CXC Limited Director and the Chair of its Nominating Committee. In addition, she has held positions at Barclays Global Investors, State Street Global Advisors, and, most recently, BlackRock. While at BlackRock, Ms. Wiley had a critical role in shaping iShares Canada as the Head of Distribution before becoming Managing Director and Head of iShares Canada.

The Board welcomes its newest member, Susan Monteith, who will take over as Chair of the Nominating Committee.

Ms. Monteith has almost three decades of experience in equity capital markets. In her most recent role, she was Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Client Strategy and People Development at National Bank Financial, as well as a member of the Management Committee. Prior to these positions, Ms. Monteith was Head of Equity Capital Markets at National Bank Financial, responsible for all equity new issues activity for clients. She also served as Managing Director at both Genuity Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets, and has extensive corporate governance experience, currently serving on the Boards of Definity Financial Corporation and Flagship Communities REIT, as well as the Co-Vice Chair of Women’s College Hospital.

As Chair of the Nominating Committee, Ms. Monteith will use her expertise to provide guidance and corporate governance. She will also work closely with the Board’s leadership, including incoming Chair Wiley and long-time Director and Chair of the Regulatory Oversight Committee, Gerry Throop.

For additional information on Nasdaq’s Exchange Board of Directors, please visit http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-cxc.cfm.

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

