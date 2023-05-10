SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced that management will participate in and host one-on-one meetings when available at the following investor events.

Citi Energy and Climate Technology Conference

Date: May 10, 2023

Location: Boston

JP Morgan Advanced Battery Series Hosted by Bill Peterson

Date: May 12, 2023

Location: Virtual

JP Morgan Global Summit

Date: May 29, 2023

Location: Shanghai

Cowen Sustainability Week

Date: June 6-9, 2023

Location: Virtual

Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference

Date: June 14, 2023

Location: New York City

Cantor Technology Conference

Date: June 15, 2023

Location: New York City

About SES

SES is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for EVs and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul.

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the SES’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts. To learn more about SES, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ses.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005327/en/