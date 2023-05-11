Cantaloupe%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce a partnership expansion that extends its footprint in Europe. In collaboration with Sweden-based HGM Dryckservice AB (HGM), Cantaloupe’s Seed software platform will be rolled out to support HGM’s growing micro markets business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005514/en/

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce a partnership expansion that extends its footprint in Europe with Sweden-based HGM Dryckservice AB (HGM). HGM will use Cantaloupe’s Seed software platform, which will be rolled out to support HGM’s growing micro markets business. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are really excited to work with Cantaloupe and take advantage of the Seed platform through its Seed Markets solution,” said Peter Has, CEO of HGM. “The efficiencies that Seed Markets can deliver will improve our operational processes and will help us realize our accelerated growth plans.”

HGM was already a customer of Three Square Market (32M), a recent Cantaloupe acquisition. Because of the existing integration between 32M’s kiosk technology and the Seed platform, HGM can quickly transition onto Seed Markets within 30 days. Once fully trained, HGM’s team will be able to monitor and manage service schedules, pre-picking, warehouse inventory, reporting, and overall driver processes effectively and efficiently – all in one platform.

“We have 3 decades of experience helping operators drive revenue and decrease operational costs,” said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “That industry expertise and our quick implementation process were significant factors in HGM’s decision to go with Cantaloupe. Fully managing their micro market business in Seed Markets will be a huge advantage for them and a great win for us as we expand our services throughout Europe.”

Cantaloupe’s European-based team will be responsible for supporting local customers in the implementation of the Seed platform, which includes Seed Pro, Seed Office and Seed Markets. The team will provide both on-site and virtual training to ensure that operators and their teams are fully equipped to leverage Seed across their operations.

“We’ve seen the power of Seed in North America, with its ability to enable operators to streamline their business within one platform,” said Ravi Venkatesan. “Now, as we’ve stated in our strategic vision of international expansion, European operators are also able to capitalize on the benefits of Seed’s mobile and web-based tools to automate the thousands of decisions they make on a daily basis.”

To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., its vending management software and micro market technology, visit atcantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR+Tech+Insiders, or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About HGM Dryckservice AB

HGM Dryckservice AB provides food and coffee at work. With a wide selection of micro market and vending options, HGM Dryckservice, along with its suppliers, develops machines for every need. From coffee machines to vending all the way to food stores at work (Food Corner by HGM), HGM offers opportunities to rent, lease or purchase machines depending on specific needs. Serving restaurants, cafes and hotels, HGM aims to provide good and fast service for its customers and also offers technical service for the machines, as well as refill services and cleaning options. To learn more about HGM Dryckservice, visit hgmdryckservice.se or on Facebook and Instagram @hgmdryckservice.

G-CTLP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005514/en/