Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2023 ended April 1, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Kopin Corporation management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 844-825-9789

International number: 412-317-5180

Webcast: Q1+2023+Webcast+Link

The Company will also provide a link at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kopin.com%2Finvestor-overview%2F for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through May 18, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 10178363

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005215/en/