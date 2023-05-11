CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced details of CyberArk+IMPACT+23, the company’s annual conference dedicated to strategies and technologies for defending against identity-based cyberattacks. The conference will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston from May 22-24. In addition, keynotes will be live streamed for virtual attendees.

In today’s threat landscape, identity is the attack surface, with identity-based attacks now the leading cause of security breaches. The proliferation of identities, combined with cloud migration and accelerating attacker innovation, has made it increasingly complex for security teams to defend their organizations. CyberArk IMPACT 23 is designed to provide the strategies, blueprints and tools to help security teams address these challenges and build a true identity-based zero trust strategy.

With more than 3,000 security leaders and practitioners expected to attend in Boston and virtually, IMPACT 23 is the world’s largest Identity Security conference. IMPACT 23 will showcase keynotes from CyberArk leaders, customers and partners, as well as industry luminaries. In-person attendees can also choose from more than 50 breakout sessions, hands-on labs, professional certification courses and more, all focused on the critical requirement that every organization has today – to secure every identity, both human and machine.

Conference highlights include:

A fireside chat with Marcus Hutchins, best known for stopping one of the largest cyberattacks in history, the 2017 WannaCry ransomware attack

The Future of Security Is Identity, a review of the current threat landscape and how cybersecurity strategies must evolve to keep up with the acceleration of identity-based attacks

Identity Security Innovation and Roadmap, featuring new product announcements and innovations across the CyberArk Identity Security Platform

The Next Frontier of Attacker Innovation and the Dark Side of AI, a look at the latest techniques being leveraged by cyber criminals, including how AI is making attackers smarter, faster and more dangerous

Perspectives from CyberArk customers, including Aflac, Cisco Systems, Novartis, Pacific Dental Service, S&P Global and others

More than 50 technical and business breakout sessions, with topics that include zero trust, cyber insurance, cloud security, supply chain attacks, and many more

An Innovation Hall featuring product demonstrations from CyberArk and its partner community

“While other conferences may focus on identity management or governance, CyberArk IMPACT is 100 percent focused on Identity Security. In today’s threat landscape, identity is the attack surface, and every identity must be secured in order to protect organizations and their valuable assets,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “At IMPACT 23, we’ll explore this critical area of cybersecurity from many facets and provide thought-provoking perspectives and practical learnings that attendees can’t get anywhere else. We look forward to welcoming our customers, partners and guests in Boston and virtually to this important event.”

AWS is a Platinum Sponsor of IMPACT 23. Gold sponsors include Accenture, Cyderes, KPMG, Optiv, PwC, Red Hat and more. To view the complete set of sponsors, and to learn more about the event, visit: www.cyberark.com%2Fimpact

In addition, CyberArk will host a series of IMPACT World Tour events in cities around the world, including London (June 13), Amsterdam (June 15), Paris (June 21), Dusseldorf (June 22-23) and more. To view the complete calendar of IMPACT World Tour events, visit: www.cyberark.com%2Fimpact-world-tour

