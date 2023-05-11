Cardio+Diagnostics+Holdings%2C+Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced the availability of its CardioInnovate360TM research-use-only (RUO) solution for biopharmaceutical companies that have and/or are developing therapeutics for cardiovascular disease (CVD) conditions or associated co-morbidities. According to Precedence+Research, the global cardiovascular drugs market size was over $155 billion in 2021 and is expected to be over $231 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.52% between 2022 and 2030.

This offering has the potential to provide a new and non-reimbursement-dependent revenue stream for Cardio Diagnostics, while also establishing a footprint for the company in a new market. The company accelerated the development of this solution and its launch after it received express interest from one of the most prominent biopharmaceutical companies in the world that was interested in exploring the use of the RUO solution to better screen patients for the safety of their drug offering.

The power of epigenetics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is yet to be fully realized in the pharmaceutical industry. CardioInnovate360TM, which, in part, leverages Cardio Diagnostics’ proprietary AI-Driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic EngineTM, represents a significant advancement in harnessing the power of these novel approaches at scale for multiple use cases in the CVD realm, including initiatives to accelerate drug discovery, design clinical trials, conduct post-marketing surveillance, and develop custom applications.

“We’re thrilled to add this cutting-edge offer to our suite of solutions and to partner with innovative biopharmaceutical companies to advance cardiovascular research,” shared Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., the CEO, and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “We are committed to advancing the use of epigenetics and AI in the development and adoption of therapeutics to better manage heart disease. The CardioInnovate360 BioPharma research system is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing cardiovascular medicine at every stage of care and improving patient outcomes.”

The capabilities of CardioInnovate360 are multifaceted. First, it can provide a means for identifying novel biomarkers and pathways implicated in the pathogenesis of CVD and associated co-morbidities. Second, it can help with the stratification of patients for more effective clinical trials by selecting those with a higher likelihood of responding to the investigational therapy or by providing more granular outcomes. Finally, it can be used to develop custom post-market surveillance or companion diagnostic tests that are non-invasive and scalable.

Adopting the CardioInnovate360 research system for assessing and monitoring CVD status is a paradigm shift in clinical drug development. It enhances early detection, facilitates personalized medicine, and improves patient compliance. Furthermore, this disruptive technology promotes cost-effectiveness by more effectively targeting resources while providing real-time monitoring for safety or adaptive clinical trials. In essence, it is a more comprehensive solution that meets the complex and varied needs of today's cardiovascular medicine landscape.

By developing and providing access to these cutting-edge tools and technologies, Cardio Diagnostics is playing a pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of cardiovascular medicine to realize the full potential of Precision Epigenetics for patient care.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

