Sigma Additive Solutions to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday May 15, 2023

Sigma+Additive+Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023 after the market close.

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Due to ongoing discussions related to the Company's ongoing consideration of a range of strategic alternatives designed to enhance shareholder value, including a possible strategic investment, acquisition, merger, business combination, or similar transaction, Sigma will not be hosting its regular quarterly conference call. Future announcements related to strategic alternatives will be publicly communicated to shareholders.

Sigma will file its financial statements on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023 after the market close. A press release detailing these results will also be issued in conjunction with the 10-Q filing.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

