Pitney Bowes (the “Company”) ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved two key governance enhancements. These changes reflect the Company’s ongoing commitment to best corporate governance practices.

The Board will submit a proposal at the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation to give shareholders the right to call special meetings of shareholders. If the proposal is approved, shareholders holding at least 25% of the outstanding shares of Company common stock may call a special meeting, provided that shareholders comply with customary procedures and requirements.

The Board has also approved the adoption of proxy access bylaws, which will allow shareholders to include their own director nominees in the Company’s proxy materials for its annual meetings. The proxy access bylaws will give a shareholder, or group of up to 20 shareholders, who own at least 3% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock continuously for three years the right to nominate the greater of two candidates or 20% of the Board for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials, provided that shareholders comply with customary procedures and requirements. These bylaws will be adopted following the conclusion of the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.

Bob Dutkowsky, Chair of the Board of Pitney Bowes, said “We believe that these changes are in the best interests of all shareholders and represent best practice in regards to corporate governance. They offer more avenues for our shareholders to directly opine on Board composition and hold us accountable. We continue to engage as always with our shareholders to understand their points of view.”

The Board continues to believe that its eight director nominees and Hestia nominee Katie May are the right Board to lead the Company forward and to drive Pitney Bowes’ strategic transformation and create sustainable value for shareholders.

