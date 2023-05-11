Privia Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of $689 Million of Common Stock

– Investors include Durable Capital Partners LP and Rubicon Founders LLC

ARLINGTON, Va., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. ( PRVA), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 31,319,473 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders at a price of $22.00 per share.

The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions.

New investors purchasing shares in this transaction include entities managed by Durable Capital Partners LP and Rubicon Founders LLC, among others.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to the securities being sold in the offering was deemed automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: [email protected]

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Privia Health’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Privia Health’s filings with the SEC, including Privia Health’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, as the case may be. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Privia Health undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact

Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
817.783.4841

