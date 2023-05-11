%3Cb%3EVirpax%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and anti-viral indications, today announced that Mr. Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 10-11, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 10:45 ET on Thursday, May 11th, and can be accessed live here. Virpax will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com%2Fevents. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For nearly 25 years, Sidoti+%26amp%3B+Company%2C+LLC (www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Sidoti is also a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. Our small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America, enables the firm to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur%26trade%3B is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta%26trade%3B is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular+Envelope+Technology+%28MET%29) to develop two other product candidates. PES200 is a product candidate being developed to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and NobrXiol%26trade%3B is a product candidate being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax recently acquired global rights to NobrXiol. Virpax is also seeking approval of two nonprescription product candidates: AnQlar, which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm%26trade%3B, which is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit virpaxpharma.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005184/en/

