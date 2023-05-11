Yield10 Bioscience to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

WOBURN, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (

YTEN, Financial) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results, share corporate highlights, and provide an overall business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-877-709-8150. International callers should call +1-201-689-8354. The call will also be available through a live webcast and will reference a slide deck, both of which may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.yield10bio.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the end of the call through Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The replay may be accessed via the Company’s website on the investor relations event page, or by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or +1-201-612-7415 (international). The audio replay passcode is 13737614.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties to produce proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has a Canadian subsidiary, Yield10 Oilseeds Inc., in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-E)

Contacts:
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, [email protected]
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, [email protected]
FischTank PR

