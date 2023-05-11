Reno, Nevada, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. (OTC Markets: NGLD) (The “Company” or “Nevada Canyon”) is pleased to announce that given the improved markets for gold equities, and overall sector, its Board of Directors believe it is an appropriate time for the transition and addition to the Company’s management team,



Mr. Alan Day, current Director, will succeed Jeffrey Cocks as the current President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Cocks will move to Chairman and Director of the Company. Mr. Day has an extensive operational and administrative background with over 30 years’ experience in exploration and mining primarily in Nevada. Mr. Day is well known within the mining industry in Nevada, specializing in property acquisitions and divestures, mineral claim locating, complete exploration services, including geological consulting and project management. Mr. Day received a B.S. in Geology and a B.A. in received a B.S. in Geology and a B.A. in Spanish, from the University of Utah in 1990.

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition and appointment of Mr. Ryan McMillan as Vice President of Operations and Business Development. Since 2012 Mr. McMillan has served as a private consultant advising business in structuring, corporate mergers, acquisitions, finance, restructuring, recapitalization, creating exit strategies, primarily utilizing traditional IPO’s and Alternative Public Offerings. Prior to 2012 Ryan worked as Director of Business Development for a private sector company responsible for financial model design, customers acquisitions in both new and existing marketplaces, and M&A transactions. Previous to this, he was an Associate at a private equity firm in the Capital Market’s Division. Mr. McMillan’s roles included identifying and interacting with the emerging companies, investor relations, raising new forms of private capital and developing advisory leads. Mr. McMillan attended the University of Arizona where he studied Regional Development with an emphasis in Business.

“We are delighted that Alan has agreed to accept the President & CEO role and I could not be happier handing the reins over to him,” said Nevada Canyon Chairman, Jeffrey Cocks, “Alan is one of the most respected and connected mining professionals within Nevada, the Company is in great hands moving forward. The addition of Ryan with his experience strengthens the Nevada Canyon team as we concentrate on our strategic plan and the Company’s growth into the near future.

