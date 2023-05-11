JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today unveiled updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform that will help organizations modernize their digital workplaces with scalability and control. As organizations increase their dependencies on SaaS applications for digital collaboration, AvePoint’s new SaaS management capabilities further improve operational efficiency, increase visibility and enable security and compliance.



According to Gartner’s Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms, organizations will continue to face growing financial, security, and operational risks if they are unable to discover, govern and enable SaaS, automate management tasks, optimize costs and licenses, and protect data and identity. Additionally, Gartner predicts that through 2027, organizations that fail to centrally manage SaaS will remain five times more susceptible to a cyber incident or data loss due to misconfiguration.

Today, the AvePoint Confidence Platform supports the management and governance of Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and other Microsoft objects like Azure Active Directory and mail enabled distribution lists in the following ways:

Improved Operational Efficiency: Gain a comprehensive view across SaaS applications, automate repetitive processes with event or manual workflow triggers, quickly update licenses and entitlements to give users the right access and automate service requests with dynamic profiles.

Gain a comprehensive view across SaaS applications, automate repetitive processes with event or manual workflow triggers, quickly update licenses and entitlements to give users the right access and automate service requests with dynamic profiles. Increased Visibility: Capture context for collaboration workspaces and objects to understand why and how they are being used, execute object or user-based security searches for unmatched insight into SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups and Teams permissions and aggregate highly exposed content with sensitive information types to present a heat map of at-risk data across Microsoft 365.

Capture context for collaboration workspaces and objects to understand why and how they are being used, execute object or user-based security searches for unmatched insight into SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups and Teams permissions and aggregate highly exposed content with sensitive information types to present a heat map of at-risk data across Microsoft 365. Proactive Security and Compliance: Create lifecycle management to empower users while ensuring they stay within organizational policies, review security concerns and quickly update access and security controls within Microsoft 365 objects, and identify orphaned objects in Microsoft 365 or Power Platform to rapidly take corrective action.



Future updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform, which will add to already robust SaaS management capabilities, include:

Expanded Lifecycle Management Support: New additions fuel better security and compliance, such as Shared Channel management within Microsoft 365, which allows users to build governance policies around who is authorized to create Shared Channels, and automated renewal cycles for Power Automate and Power BI workflows. For Azure, users will be able to provision, renew and end-of-life Azure Active Directory (AD) security groups, mail enabled distribution lists and shared mailboxes to both protect data and limit unnecessary sprawl.





New additions fuel better security and compliance, such as Shared Channel management within Microsoft 365, which allows users to build governance policies around who is authorized to create Shared Channels, and automated renewal cycles for Power Automate and Power BI workflows. For Azure, users will be able to provision, renew and end-of-life Azure Active Directory (AD) security groups, mail enabled distribution lists and shared mailboxes to both protect data and limit unnecessary sprawl. Enhanced Guest User Access Control: Organizations will be able to see and remove ghost users, who exist in Azure AD but who have been removed elsewhere in the tenant, to better mitigate risks of oversharing or data breaches. Additionally, organizations can customize Private Teams Channel monitoring to ensure only the right individuals have access to sensitive data.





Organizations will be able to see and remove ghost users, who exist in Azure AD but who have been removed elsewhere in the tenant, to better mitigate risks of oversharing or data breaches. Additionally, organizations can customize Private Teams Channel monitoring to ensure only the right individuals have access to sensitive data. More Efficient and Automated Operations: As more organizations use Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI, AvePoint will provide central monitoring and control to extend data protection strategies and create holistic policies across platforms and enhance security. Extended workflow automation, with governance in place, for Power BI artifacts, workspaces, environments, Connectors, flows and apps helps to streamline operations and fuel productivity.



“Our customers need centralized visibility and control over their SaaS applications in order to mitigate risk and save themselves time,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “With multi-tenant views and policies that extend across cloud applications, we make it easy for IT teams to not only take stock of all tools they have in place but also to secure and optimize their use to power success in the digital workplace.”

All updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform will be supported by a new, modern and more intuitive user experience within AvePoint Online Services as well as several security and functionality enhancements.

For more information on how AvePoint can help manage SaaS operations and secure collaboration, visit our website.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

