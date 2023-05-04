Sabio Streaming Summit DC: Sabio Hosts Digital Advertising Thought Leaders, Industry Analysts and Political Strategists

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 4, 2023

CTV industry experts share insights and discuss key topics around opportunities for advertisers, data privacy and political advertising, understanding data and measurement, reaching target audiences, and more

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance is pleased to announce it is hosting "Sabio Streaming Summit DC: Today's Consumers are Tomorrow's Voters," an exclusive event to bring together thought leaders in digital advertising. This event provides an opportunity to share, learn, and collaborate on the ways to navigate the evolving and rapidly growing streaming ecosystem.

Sabio_Holdings_Logo.jpg

Designed for political media strategists who are looking to stay ahead of the curve, Sabio Streaming Summit will be held on May 11 at Yours Truly Hotel in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington D.C. The event will provide actionable insights for industry professionals looking to enhance existing advertising efforts or explore new ways to connect with voters. Attendees will learn from the brightest industry speakers from B2C and B2B marketing, focusing on cutting-edge capabilities and strategies that are driving success in Connected TV advertising today.

The event will foster lively discussions with industry experts. Agenda topics and speakers include:

The Rise of AVOD and FAST Channels: Opportunities for Advertisers

  • Moderated by Elisa Dao, SVP of Marketing, Sabio Holdings
  • Speakers include:
    • Amy Garland, Director, Media Planning, Bully Pulpit Interactive
    • Iwalani Camacho, Senior Vice President Media, Brunet-Garcia a Fors Marsh Company

The Impact of Consumer Data Privacy on Political Advertising

  • Moderated by Simon Wong, EVP, Sabio Inc.
  • Speakers include:
    • Jamil Jaffer, Venture Partner, Paladin Capital Group
    • Jules Polonetsky, CEO, Future of Privacy Forum

Streaming Success: Understanding CTV Data & Measurement

  • Moderated by Helen Lum, EVP, App Science®
  • Speakers include:
    • Caitlin McCoy, Senior Director, FP1 Strategies LLC
    • Sue Zoldak, Founder, Zoldak Agency

Effectively Reach Your Target Audience: Learning from Brands Success

  • Moderated by Tim Russell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sabio Holdings
  • Speakers include
    • Albert Thompson, Managing Director of Digital, Transient Identiti
    • Wilson Santiago Soler, Senior Multicultural Campaign Manager, Rocket Central
    • Matthew Campbell, Director, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Fireside Chat: Creative Capabilities: Best Practices for a Personalized and Engaging Ad Experience

  • Moderated by Julie Victor, Senior Director of Politics and Engagement, Sabio Inc.
  • With Taylor Miles, VP of Consumer Engagement, NDP Agency

Join Sabio's email Investor Newsletter for more information and a recording of key sessions: https://www.sabioholding.com/investors/investor-relations#Subscribe

About Sabio
Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=LA89958&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabio-streaming-summit-dc-sabio-hosts-digital-advertising-thought-leaders-industry-analysts-and-political-strategists-301815485.html

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA89958&Transmission_Id=202305040800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA89958&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.