Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced that it would release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, before market opens and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 11, 8:30am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1389 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0482 (international)

Call me™:

https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNQ==

Passcode: 9873766

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Conference title: DarioHealth Corp. - First Quarter 2023 Results Call

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610598&tp_key=6f49dba576

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through Sunday, June 11, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 10178111.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company, revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.