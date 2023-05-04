Alteryx Announces Luminary Speakers for Company's Inspire Analytics Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2023

World-class speakers from Bank of America, Progressive Insurance, PwC, Royal Caribbean Group, and Snowflake to share inspirational stories on the enterprise of the future

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced the speaker lineup for Alteryx Inspire 2023, the company's annual customer, partner, and executive conference taking place in Las Vegas from May 22-25. Inspire 2023 will bring together more than 5,000 global attendees and feature Forrester Research Vice President and Principal Analyst Boris Evelson and industry experts. The event includes 100 unique sessions highlighting data- and analytics-driven best practices and case studies to increase productivity and decision-making agility, as well as reduce risks and cut costs.

Alteryx_Logo.jpg

Register now for the Alteryx Inspire 2023 conference at www.alteryx.com/inspire.

At Inspire, attendees will learn how to democratize analytics to drive successful business outcomes with Forrester's Boris Evelson and data experts at Bank of America, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Progressive Insurance, Royal Caribbean Group, and more. Top players in the cloud and data analytics ecosystem such as Platinum sponsor Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, will aim to help customers solve their most difficult analytic and automation challenges. Meanwhile, the Executive Summit will provide top business leaders with peer-to-peer learning focused on staying resilient during economic uncertainty.

"With markets constantly shifting, there has never been a more important time than today to use cloud and analytics to make faster and smarter decisions," said Andy Ruggles, Partner at PwC. "The PwC team is honored to be this year's Diamond Sponsor and be a part of this inspirational event that helps thousands of customers across the globe embrace analytics automation and upskilling to help accelerate their digital transformation."

Customers will leave the conference inspired to build the enterprise of the future with dynamic presentations from Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson, President and Chief Revenue Officer Paula Hansen, Chief Product Officer Suresh Vittal, and more. They will also have the chance to shape the future of Alteryx innovations through Alteryx Product Sneaks. Finally, top users will compete during the ultimate analytics for all showdown, Alteryx Grand Prix, by racing to be the fastest to solve workflows.

"From data pros and practitioners to business and tech leaders, Inspire will deliver an engaging and exhilarating experience for all," said Paula Hansen, president and chief revenue officer at Alteryx. "Our customers and partners will be among the first to learn our advancements in cloud analytics and artificial intelligence to build a more innovative enterprise of the future."

Following Inspire Las Vegas, Alteryx will kick off Inspire On Tour, bringing Alteryx experts and compelling customer stories across the globe to Sydney, Tokyo, London, and Amsterdam.

Register now for the Alteryx Inspire 2023 conference and stay tuned for Inspire On Tour updates at www.alteryx.com/inspire.

About Alteryx
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA89718&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-announces-luminary-speakers-for-companys-inspire-analytics-conference-301815881.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA89718&Transmission_Id=202305040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA89718&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.