2U, Inc. Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Its Continued Leadership in Driving Workplace Gender Equality

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LANHAM, Md., May 4, 2023

Parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, earns recognition for fourth consecutive year

LANHAM, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This is the fourth consecutive year that 2U has earned this recognition, demonstrating a continued commitment to promoting gender equality and equity throughout the organization and working to build a culture of belonging and respect.

Bloomberg_Gender_Equality_2023.jpg

"Gender diversity leads to better business and social impact outcomes—both within our company walls and across the entire higher education industry," said Millette Granville, 2U vice president, diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Ensuring that 2U's workplace fosters the success of all genders is an integral part of building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world that leads to more empathy and innovation."

The 2023 GEI recognized 484 companies across 11 sectors, 45 countries, and representing a market capitalization of USD 16 trillion. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

2U is committed to creating and sustaining a culture that embodies diverse walks of life, ideas, gender identities, ages, races, cultures, sexual orientations, abilities, and other unique qualities of employees. 2U has several Business Resource Networks (BRNs)—employee-led groups that foster a diverse, inclusive workplace and offer a forum for networking, professional development, business impact, and multicultural celebrations, including the Women's Alliance Network and the Parent & Caregiver Network.

The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The firms included in the 2023 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate.

About 2U (Nasdaq: TWOU)
As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 76 million people worldwide with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 250 colleges, universities, and companies. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,200 digital education offerings—from free courses to full degrees—and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Contact:
[email protected]

2U_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY90190&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-named-to-2023-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-for-its-continued-leadership-in-driving-workplace-gender-equality-301815511.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90190&Transmission_Id=202305040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90190&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.