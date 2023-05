PR Newswire

NEW YORK , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Kaleyra management, including Chief Executive Officer Dario Calogero and Chief Financial Officer Giacomo Dall'Aglio, will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in: 1-631-891-4304

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Kalerya's investor relations at [email protected].

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Kaleyra's website .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 17, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10021747

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

Kaleyra Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Shannon Devine or Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

203-741-8811

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaleyra-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-wednesday-may-10-2023-at-430-pm-et-301815846.html

SOURCE Kaleyra US