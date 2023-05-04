MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock, Outlines Future Dividend Expectations

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BISMARCK, N.D., May 4, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 22.25 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

MDUR_logo_Logo.jpg

The dividend is payable July 1 to stockholders of record June 13.

MDU Resources also announced today in another news release that its board of directors has approved the separation of its construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corporation, into an independent, publicly traded company through a pro rata distribution on May 31 to stockholders of record on May 22 of the outstanding shares of common stock of Knife River Holding Company.

Following the spinoff of Knife River, MDU Resources' board of directors expects to review MDU Resources' dividend practice with the intent to align payout relative to regulated energy delivery earnings with pure-play peer companies. Any changes that result from the review will apply to future periods and will not impact the quarterly dividend to be paid on July 1.

The board of directors for Knife River will be responsible for developing any future dividend practice for Knife River.

More details about MDU Resources' spinoff of Knife River can be found at www.mdu.com.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statement
The information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including statements about the planned separation of Knife River Corporation and MDU Resources' future dividend expectations are expressed in good faith and are believed by MDU Resources to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance of the ultimate timing of the distribution or that the distribution will be completed. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, refer to Item 1A-Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Financial Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

favicon.png?sn=CG89279&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-outlines-future-dividend-expectations-301816020.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG89279&Transmission_Id=202305040827PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG89279&DateId=20230504
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.