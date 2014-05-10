PR Newswire

Families will receive free 12-piece KFC Nuggets and a downloadable Mother's Day card with the online purchase of a KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal May 10-14

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, KFC is making it easy to celebrate mom by serving up free KFC Nuggets from mom's little nuggets, as part of the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal, available on the KFC mobile app or kfc.com from Día de las Madres, May 10 through Mother's Day, May 14*!

Along with 12 of the all-new KFC Nuggets for free, customers get their choice of 8 pc. Extra Crispy™ chicken tenders or chicken on the bone (Original Recipe® or Extra Crispy™), two large homestyle sides (options include Secret Recipe Fries, Mac & Cheese, Cole Slaw, Mashed Potatoes with or without gravy and more), four biscuits and KFC dipping sauces (KFC Sauce, Buffalo Ranch, Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch or Honey Mustard).

The meal also comes with a free downloadable Mother's Day card, available in both English and Spanish, which will be emailed to customers at the email address provided when ordering the meal. Not only is your Mother's Day meal covered with something for everyone, but mom's little nuggets can express their love and appreciation for all that she does!

"Moms love their little nuggets – both their kids and their fried chicken," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S., "The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal makes it easy for her to enjoy both with a meal the whole family will love this Mother's Day. With new KFC Nuggets included for free, it's KFC's way of showing appreciation for moms everywhere."

The average mom spends 97 hours per week on parenting**, between juggling a career along with the family schedule, managing never-ending to-do lists, multi-tasking in the carpool lane, folding endless piles of laundry, making meal plans that fit everyone's preferences, and being the family CEO – that's why moms deserve some serious recognition every day, and especially on Mother's Day.

Families who want to enjoy an easy, satisfying meal for Mother's Day can get their hands on this limited-time digital offer by placing a Quick Pick-Up order at participating locations on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com; you can even schedule your order starting May 10 to kick off Día de las Madres celebrations, through May 14 to keep the Mother's Day love going! After placing an order, head to your local KFC restaurant, park in a dedicated VIP parking spot and go inside where the order will be hot, ready and waiting on KFC's Quick Pick-Up shelf.

For nearly 70 years, KFC has been bringing families together for Mother's Day through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food. KFC sells nearly 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year. Mother's Day is also KFC's biggest day for online ordering and delivery.

Recently KFC introduced the new, 100 percent white meat Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets. Hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe® of 11 herbs and spices, these flavorful chicken nuggets offer an easy meal option that can be enjoyed by every member of the family seven days a week.

KFC Nuggets are available permanently on menus at participating KFC restaurants nationwide starting at some locations as low as $2.99 for a la carte (5-, 8-, 12- or 36-piece) and in combo options.

*Available for a limited time 5/10-5/14. Prices and participation may vary. No substitutions. Offer only available on kfc.com and the KFC app for a limited time and not available in restaurant or on third party ordering websites/apps. Downloadable Mother's Day Card will be sent to e-mail address provided at purchase.

**OnePoll study commissioned by Campbell's Well Yes! Sipping Soups (March 2019)

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 28,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM ). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

