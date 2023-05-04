Expert.ai Announces Alan Packer Has Joined the Board of Directors

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

BOSTON, May 4, 2023

Industry veteran adds vast technical and operations experience to the NLU industry leader's Board.

BOSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai (EXAI:IM), the industry leader in providing AI-powered language solutions to enterprises, today announced that Alan Packer, formerly Director of Engineering for Amazon's Alexa Natural Language Understanding (NLU) team, has joined the company's board of directors. Alan's deep technical knowledge of the NLU space will be instrumental in the company's continued development of its differentiated hybrid AI approach to create NLU solutions combining knowledge-base, machine learning, and large language models (LLMs) for the enterprise.

"Alan is a brilliant tech leader, with a deep and direct experience leading AI teams that have built outstanding NLU-based services for hundreds of millions of people," said Stefano Spaggiari, Executive Chairman of expert.ai. "He will bring unique insight to our business-focused board of directors, and we look forward to learning from his perspective as we continue to grow our industry leadership and develop solutions that deliver real, tangible enterprise value."

Alan Packer has nearly 30 years of applied artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning experience in natural language technologies, speech recognition, internet-scale web services and security for both enterprise and consumer products. Prior to leading Amazon's Alexa NLU team, Alan was Director of Engineering for Facebook's Search Platform and Language Technology team where he was responsible for Search Ranking, Machine Translation, Speech Recognition and NLU technology. Previously, Alan was General Manager of the Anti-Malware team and later the Language and Intent team at Bing, building the core technology and back-end for Microsoft's personal assistant Cortana.

"I'm thrilled to be joining expert.ai at this exciting time when AI has become mainstream in the news cycle and NLU is powering remarkable breakthroughs across organizations," commented Alan Packer. "I see potential for expert.ai's growth thanks to its unmatched NLU offering. With an open platform approach and solutions that are purpose-built for the complexity of language data, expert.ai is uniquely positioned to lead business adoption of technology that transforms language into knowledge and insight."

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

