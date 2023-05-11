Comtech Welcomes Aarna Networks as New EVOKE Technology Partner

57 minutes ago
May 4, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that Aarna Networks, a leading provider of network automation and orchestration solutions, will become the Company’s latest publicly revealed EVOKE technology partner.

As the fourth publicly announced EVOKE technology partner, Aarna Networks will work with Comtech to create new integrated cloud-native solutions for emerging commercial and government use cases. By combining Aarna Networks technologies with Comtech’s Dynamic Cloud Platform (DCP), the companies will enable customers to easily add and manage a variety of open architecture cloud-based applications across private, hybrid, and public networks, in both terrestrial and non-terrestrial environments.

“By working with Aarna Networks as an EVOKE technology partner, we will open the door to new cloud-based applications that will support the convergence of communications infrastructures and empower individuals, communities, businesses, and governments by providing access to new technologies,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “As connectivity services expand into new global markets, the need for innovative cloud applications will continue to grow. By integrating Aarna Networks zero-touch edge orchestration technologies with Comtech’s DCP offerings, we will multiply the value our cloud-native solutions can bring to 5G, satellite communications, and edge computing customers around the world.”

Comtech’s DCP is designed to be infrastructure, cloud, and application agnostic. Comtech’s DCP also unlocks the availability of new third-party cloud-based applications across current and future computing environments.

Aarna Network’s software, and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management (SMO) services.

“Aarna Networks is thrilled to be an EVOKE technology partner and to integrate with Comtech’s DCP,” said Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO, Aarna Networks. “This allows us to bring edge and 5G services orchestration to diverse infrastructures and management systems for a broad set of industry use cases. Our open source, vendor neutral Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) SMO offering is important for a variety of customers segments across global markets.”

EVOKE is Comtech’s Innovation Foundry, which is led by the company’s Chief Growth Officer, Anirban Chakraborty, and is dedicated to creating and accelerating transformational changes across the global technology landscape. EVOKE engages with customers, partners, and suppliers to push the boundaries of technologies that will lay the foundation of connectivity as well as shape future societies and ecosystems.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud-native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About Aarna Networks

Aarna Networks solves enterprise edge and 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We’re on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services and drastically slash operational costs and improve time to market. Aarna’s software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. Visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aarnanetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

